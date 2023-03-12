PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered woman after she was last seen on around noon Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Laura Dalton, 44, was last seen in the Long Boat Lane area of Hudson. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and sandals.

Dalton is described as 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 190 pounds.

According to deputies, she may be traveling in a red 2021 Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 6. Tips can also be reported online here.