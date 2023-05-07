PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered woman after she disappeared early last month.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Nicole Ettinger was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 3 in the Central Boulevard area of Land O’ Lakes.

Ettinger is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said it is not known what Ettinger was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online here.