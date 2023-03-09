PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered 14-year-old boy after he was last seen at school on Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies, John Wilson, 14, was last seen around 12:10 p.m. at Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O’ Lakes.

Police said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

Wilson is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 110 pounds.

Earlier in the day, there was a heavy law enforcement presence near the middle school due to this case, but deputies said there was no threat to the school.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online here.