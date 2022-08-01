PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.

PCSO said Timothy Chase, 24, and his son, Jaxton, 11 months, haven’t been seen or heard from since they missed the appointment at 8 a.m.

Deputies said they were last seen in the Spicebox Way area of Bayonet Point/Hudson.

Timothy is 5-feet-7-inches, around 140 pounds with short blonde hair, blue eyes and drives a lifted white four-door 1997 Chevy Silverado with royal blue rims. Jaxton is around two feet tall and 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.