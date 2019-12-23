Pasco County deputies searching for home burglar

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect in a residential burglary in the Hudson area.

Deputies say on Dec. 15 around 8 p.m., the suspect entered a home in the 13900 block of Hicks Road through the back door. He took clothing and a container of ice cream from the freezer before leaving in an unknown direction.

According to deputies, the suspect is a white male approximately 40 years old. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has balding dark short hair, a dark mustache and was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt and long pants with dark tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the burglary or can identify the suspect, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488, reference case #19-052913.

LATEST STORIES: