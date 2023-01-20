ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.

Deputies said Evelyn Tyrikos, 39, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of Batten Lane in Odessa.

Tyrikos was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing “a black shirt, black skirt and black high-top boots,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you know where she is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.