PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man.

30-year-old Trey Hamilton was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Old Lakeland Highway and CR 54 in the Zephyrhills area, according to deputies.

Hamilton is 5’4″ and 160 pounds, deputies said. He was last seen in a black t-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102 and press option 7.