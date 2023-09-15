PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 60-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.

David Johnson was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Tree Cactus Loop in New Port Richey, deputies said. He is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and an upper left arm tattoo.

He was last seen in a gray t-shirt and gray shorts, deputies said. He could be driving a 2019 Ford F-150 with Florida license plate JLXR5.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102 and press option 7.