PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old.

Jayven Clabough was last seen Wednesday in the 17900 block of SR 52 in Land O’ Lakes, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and carrying a red and pink backpack. He may also have a black hoodie with a West Coast Choppers logo.

Clabough is 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102 and press option 7.