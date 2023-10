PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 24-year-old.

Trenadia Henderson, 24, was last seen Monday at about 6:30 p.m. in the Sand Creek Drive area of Wesley Chapel, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson is 6’2″ and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies said. She was last seen in black and pink Hello Kitty pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102 and press option 7.