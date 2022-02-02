Pasco County deputies mourn loss of retired K-9

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own in retired K9 deputy Fin.

K9 Fin, the partner of Lt. Clint Cabbage, passed away in his sleep Saturday night at the age of nine. K9 Fin loyally served the citizens of Pasco County from 2014 to 2018 alongside Lt. Cabbage.

After retiring from PSO, K9 Fin continued to work with Pasco Sheriff Charities and K9 Association to help raise funds for other law enforcement dogs.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Fin will be greatly missed by his family, including Lt. Cabbage’s current K9 Jango, and all who had the pleasure of working with him at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.