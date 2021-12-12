Pasco County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old out of Zephyrhills

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Zephyrhills.

Deputies say Avery Carrau was last seen in the area of Brickleberry Lane around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

The teen is said to be 5’10” tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jean shorts and black slides, according to the PCSO.

If you know where Carrau is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss