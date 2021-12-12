Pasco County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old out of Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Zephyrhills.

Deputies say Avery Carrau was last seen in the area of Brickleberry Lane around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

The teen is said to be 5’10” tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jean shorts and black slides, according to the PCSO.

If you know where Carrau is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.