Pasco County deputies look for missing endangered man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen Saturday.

Deputies say Dallas Scarpati, 26, around 10:30 p.m. around Fivay Road in Hudson.

Scapati is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says he was wearing red shorts at the time of his disappearance.

If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.