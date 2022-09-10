TAMPA , Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing endangered man last seen around a week and a half ago.

Deputies said that Robert Clark, 76, was last seen on Little Ranch Road in Spring Hill at 11 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Clark was wearing a tropical dark blue button-up short sleeve shirt and a pair of shorts when he was last seen. His shirt was said to have white sailboats on it.

The missing man is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.