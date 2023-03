TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Paco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human bones were found in a wooded area.

According to WFLA 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers, the bones were found near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ideal Lane in Hudson.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said that there are currently no additional details available.