Pasco County depression grows to 70 feet deep, nearby road and sports bar shut down

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A depression that was discovered in Pasco County earlier this week grew more overnight and forced county officials to keep a nearby roadway and sports bar closed.

Pasco County Emergency Management officials said Thursday the depression, which opened up on Spring Haven Boulevard in New Port Richey this week, grew another 3 feet since it was measured on Wednesday. The hole is now about 38 feet wide and 70 feet deep, officials said.

Spring Haven Boulevard remained closed Thursday along with the Varsity Club sports bar. The bar was first forced to close on Wednesday. Emergency management officials said Thursday that Pasco County Building Services deemed the bar unsafe due to how close it is to the hole.

Emergency management officials have been conducting visits to the depression several times a day to monitor for any growth. While the size of the depression is growing quickly, county officials said Thursday there are “no life-safety concerns at this time.”

According to a county spokesperson, the hole is on private property that affects both the Varsity Club and the Spring Haven HOA.

“Both affected property owners have hired engineering firms,” the spokesperson said. “As a reminder, a private contractor will have to determine the cause of the depression.”

Experts from the University of South Florida were expected to visit the site of the depression Thursday morning to determine whether or not it is a sinkhole. At this time, the county has not provided an update on that but is still calling the hole a depression.

Emergency management officials have been urging people to stay away from the area. The county said is decided Thursday to put up a chain-link fence around the depression “in the interest of public safety.”

