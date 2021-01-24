Pasco County COVID-19 vaccine registration opens 2 p.m. Sunday

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is accepting new applications Sunday for a fresh supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments will reopen for new registrations Sunday at 2 p.m. An appointment is mandatory in order to receive a vaccination.

The county is only accepting registrations for the following group of people:

Long-term care facility residents and staff.

Persons 65 years of age and older.

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.

Florida resident.

If you meet the criteria, go to patientportalfl.com or call 1-844-770-8548 and create an account with CDR.

Those who have already created an account with CDR will receive an alert that appointments are open and will need to log into the patient portal to register.

There will be 700 appointments available each day on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Leo University.