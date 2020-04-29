Pasco County coronavirus: AdventHealth opens free testing site in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – AdventHealth has opened a free coronavirus testing site in Wesley Chapel.

At one point Wednesday, the cars were pulling up to the entrance of the free testing site non-stop.

Keyon Thomas of Wesley Chapel was among the residents stopping by. He said he had good reason to get tested.

“I feel like a little bit of pressure in my chest, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “But I live with other people, so I put other people’s lives in jeopardy. So I decided to get tested.”

AdventHealth leaders hope people like Thomas and others show up at their new site at the AdventHealth Center Ice facility, not far from I-75.

It is the medical group’s second free site in the Tampa Bay area. Last week, 8 On Your Side was there when a site at Adventure Island in Tampa opened.

Dr. Rainer Chan of AdventHealth encourages everyone to get tested, even those who feel fine.

“Being able to understand if you’re positive or negative would either allow for additional protections to be made and preparations, as well as some reassurance, that even though I have some symptoms, I got tested and it wasn’t COVID-19,” he said.

The site in Wesley Chapel is open weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No doctor’s note is needed. People are encouraged to preregister, leaders said.

The test is free, regardless of insurance.

“Just go get tested, it’s very important,” said Thomas. “You see how serious it is. So just go get tested even if you don’t think you have anything. It’s still important to go get tested.”

The AdventHealth site is one of the largest testing sites in Pasco County. It simply requires a saliva sample and results are back in a few days.

There have been limited positive COVID-19 cases in the county and the reason could be the lack of testing, officials say.

Leaders hope more sites put the county on track for more accurate figures.