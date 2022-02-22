Pasco County Commissioners crack down on panhandling

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Commissioners approved new rules on Tuesday that could penalize panhandlers, and also those who stop to help them.

For some, panhandling is a full-time job. One man told News Channel 8 he solicits money to survive.

“I make anywhere from $50 to $100 a day,” said one man panhandling along U.S. 19 Tuesday afternoon. “It’s not like I’m making any more than any person with a regular job. But it does help, I’m not starving.”

Pasco County Commissioners said panhandling has become a big safety issue.

“When you’re driving down U.S. 19 and someone is trying to talk to you, standing in the median as you’re rolling down the road, or temporarily stopped at a red light, it’s it’s not a safe place to be,’ said County Commission Chair, Kathryn Starkey.

On Tuesday Commissioners repealed the former ordinance that banned solicitation because of the first amendment and enforcement issues.

“We’re not allowed to restrict free speech, nor do we want to. We just want to make sure that our citizens are safe,” said Chairman Starkey.

Instead, on Tuesday Commissioners approved an ordinance more focused on traffic.



The new rule prevents stopping or standing in a median unless you’re actively crossing the street. It also stops people from interacting in a right of way, and commercial use of a right of way.

Under the measure, people soliciting money and even those stopping to give money could face penalties.

“We really want to discourage drivers from interacting with anyone that’s standing in a dangerous place,” said Chairman Starkey.

Those who rely on panhandling told News Channel 8 that they are concerned about the new rules.

“It’s definitely going to harm us. You get screamed at to go get a job, but it’s not always that easy. The resources, like I said, they’re just not there,” said one panhandler.

Starkey said they’ll be handing out flyers to people with a list of resources available to help them.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will be in charge of enforcement. Penalties include up to a $500 dollar fine.

The ordinance needs to be submitted to the state within ten days. Once the state receives it, the ordinance goes into effect.