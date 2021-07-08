Pasco County car chase ends with suspect crashing into man on lawnmower, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman who Pasco County deputies say was trying to get away from law enforcement is accused of hitting a man on a lawnmower.

A spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were following a woman who had reportedly stolen a vehicle on Moon Lake Road Thursday evening. At one point, deputies say the driver of the stolen vehicle left the road to get around stopped traffic and hit a man riding on a lawnmower.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man on the lawnmower was taken by Pasco County Fire Rescue to a local hospital. The man’s condition is not known.

The driver accused of stealing the vehicle is in custody with no significant injuries.

