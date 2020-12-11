Pasco County allows Snowcat Ridge to reopen following safety inspection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s first “snow park” has reopened after being temporarily shut down by Pasco County officials on Thursday.

Snowcat Ridge was temporarily shut down after Pasco County Fire Rescue and Building Construction Services discovered fire, building, electrical and plumbing violations that posed a significant threat to public health and safety.

Snowcat Ridge posted on its Facebook page prior to the reopening:

“The safety of our staff and guests are our top priority. We’ve received dozens of permit inspections from Pasco County, the state of Florida, and the health department in the last 6 months prior to opening. Our staff conducts daily safety inspections and we have medics on-site every day we’re open.”

The park which is located in Dade City opened on Nov. 20 and features a a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot snow-covered Arctic Igloo.