Pasco County adds 4 vaccination clinics for residents 65+; registration opens at 2 p.m. Sunday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County announced Saturday it will be holding four vaccination clinics during the upcoming week.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., residents 65 and older will be able to register for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. An appointment is mandatory to receive the vaccine.

To register, visit patientportalfl.com or call 844-770-8548 and create an account with CDR

Maguire Health & Medical. It is required to have an account with CDR Maguire to register for a vaccination appointment.

For those who already created an account, just log in to register for an appointment.

There will be 400 appointments available on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Thursday, Jan. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sears Auto Center in the Gulfview Square Mall.

There will be 500 appointments available on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Leo University.

Residents must provide a valid photo ID when checking in for their vaccination appointment.

If the online patient portal was used to register for an appointment, instead of calling, those residents should bring a printed or digital copy of the confirmation email they received containing a QR code.

For more information, please visit the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County’s website.