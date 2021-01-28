Pasco County adds 4 vaccination clinics for residents 65+ for week of Feb. 1

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County announced Thursday it will be holding four COVID-19 vaccination clinics the week of Feb. 1.

The clinics will be held at Saint Leo University and Sears at the Gulfview Square Mall.

If you are 65 and older, you can go to patientportalfl.com or call 1-844-770-8548 and create an account with CDR Maguire: Health & Medical. It is required to have an account with CDR Maguire to register for a vaccination appointment.

Vaccine appointments will open for registration on Sunday at 2 p.m. An appointment is mandatory to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be 700 appointments available each day on Monday, Feb. 1, Wednesday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. at Saint Leo University.

There will be 1,000 appointments available at the Gulfview Square Mall on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8 and need your second dose, the county will be offering appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Gulfview Square Mall. Those who need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive an email from CDRM Health No-Reply: no-reply@cdrmhealth.com or noreply@salesforce.com on or before Monday, Feb. 1.

It is required to have a valid photo I.D. when checking in for vaccination appointments. If the online patient portal was used to register for an appointment, those residents should bring a printed or digital copy of the confirmation email they received containing a QR code.