Pasco Co. third grade teacher accused of abusing 8-year-old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey elementary school teacher was arrested for child abuse on an 8-year-old student.

Deputies say Chasco Elementary School teacher Daniell Barton, 41, grabbed the student by the arm when he wouldn’t stop smacking his lips, and then dragged him into another classroom and threw him to the ground.

According to a sheriff’s office affidavit, the child slid approximately 5 to 7 feet on his chest ultimately striking a cabinet head-first.

Witnesses told deputies that the student was thrown to the ground “like he was a baseball player sliding into home plate.”

According to a Pasco County School’s spokesperson Barton has been placed on administrative leave.