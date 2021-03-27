Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hudson.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a reported stabbing around 1:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hicks Road and Akers Lane.

Deputies arrived on scene to an “active situation” involving a hostage, who was injured, according to PCSO. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will be holding a press conference at 4:15 p.m. to provide additional information.

