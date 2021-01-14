Pasco Co. seniors frustrated, struggle to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Frustrations continue to grow for many seniors in Pasco County who are having trouble registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“I’m at the point where I am going to wait until everyone gets it then I will get mine,” said Charles Leone, a Port Richey resident.

Charles and his wife Carmen have been trying to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for weeks. Only to be found with the same answer over and over again, “all appointments are full.”

“I called the phone line and the voice says, ‘there are no appointments in Pasco County. Check back later,’” said Carmen Leone.

The couple has noticed every other Tampa Bay county is being recognized for their issues, but feels no one is showing the struggles in Pasco County.

“All I hear is about Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, even The Villages, but nothing here in Pasco,” added Charles.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Department of Health Pasco County all day looking for answers into the registration and distribution of the vaccine within the county.

We never heard back from the department directly, but they sent out a press release regarding information about scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, plus a taped video message from their health officer.

“I know the vaccine distribution process has been frustrating and we want you to know we’re doing everything we can to improve that process,” said DOH Pasco County Health Officer Mike Napier in a taped video message.

For scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Pasco County, the department recommends these two ways:

Online by CDR HealthPro portal at patientportalfl.com

By phone at 844-770-8548

Appointments are mandatory to get the COVID-19 vaccination.