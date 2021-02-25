Pasco Co. schools announce plan to hold in-person graduations in stadiums

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools have announced a plan to hold in-person 2021 graduations in school stadiums with each graduate permitted to have four guests attend the ceremony.

The plan became necessary when the district learned that the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida will not be available for the graduation ceremonies in June.

The ceremonies will be similar to the in-person events held for Pasco graduates last year.

Last year, each graduate was limited to two guests who were seated with the graduate on the field. This year, each graduate is permitted four guests – with two accompanying the graduate on the field and two seated in the bleachers.

“We know how important it is to the graduates to walk across the stage and receive their diploma in person. And we know how important it is to have family there to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Kurt Browning, Pasco Superintendent of Schools. “This plan makes that possible while keeping everyone safe.”

Below is a list of graduation dates and times.