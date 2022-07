TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Fire Rescue is warning drivers to avoid a portion of Ridge Road due to flooding.

Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter that two vehicles were stuck in the floodwaters.

As of this report, Ridge Road is closed east of Little Road while crews work to reopen it to traffic. Emergency Management and Public Works were notified of the flooding, according to the post.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.