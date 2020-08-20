Pasco Co. offering sandbags ahead of possible rain, flooding from Tropical Depression 13

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While the Pasco County Department of Emergency Management monitors Tropical Depression 13, it is providing sandbags for residents to get prepared for the possibility of storm surge, heavy rain, and flooding starting early next week.
The county has three, self-serve sandbag stations open 24 hours. Sand and bags are provided, however, residents are being asked to bring their own shovel.
Below are the three stations:
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey
For more information on the locations or how to properly fill and place sandbags, visit the county’s website.
