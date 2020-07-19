Pasco Co. middle school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_99452

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County middle school teacher has passed away from complications relating to coronavirus, the school district confirmed.

According to Pasco County Schools, the Seven Springs Middle School principal notified staff this morning of Renee Dermott’s passing.

Dermott began teaching at Seven Springs in the 2019-2020 school year and taught at Seven Springs Elementary School before that.

News Channel 8 received a link to a GoFundMe page for Dermott, which says she was diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus over the past couple days. We are working to get more information from the family on Dermott’s passing.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss