Pasco Co. middle school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County middle school teacher has passed away from complications relating to coronavirus, the school district confirmed.

According to Pasco County Schools, the Seven Springs Middle School principal notified staff this morning of Renee Dermott’s passing.

Dermott began teaching at Seven Springs in the 2019-2020 school year and taught at Seven Springs Elementary School before that.

News Channel 8 received a link to a GoFundMe page for Dermott, which says she was diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus over the past couple days. We are working to get more information from the family on Dermott’s passing.

