HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson man was arrested on a child abuse charge after deputies said he had a four-year-old child smoke what appears to be a blunt.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in early March Jason Guindon, 23, encouraged the child to smoke a blunt containing an unknown substance, filmed it and sent the video the child’s mother. Guindon was responsible for the child at the time.

The child’s mother then took the video to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the video showed the child taking the blunt from Guindon, putting it to his mouth, and handing it back to Guindon.

There were also messages between Guindon and the child’s mother where Guindon acknowledged he took the video.

Guindon was taken to the Pasco County Jail.