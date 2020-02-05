Pasco Co. man arrested for flipping over a couch a woman was lying in

Pasco County

Pasco Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man was arrested after deputies said he flipped over a couch, injuries a woman lying in it.

Timothy Joseph J McCarthy, 50, was arrested for felony battery early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said that McCarthy and the victim entered a verbal argument, and during the argument, the victim went to lay down on a couch away from McCarthy.

According deputies, McCarthy continued to yell at her and flipped the couch over onto her as she was laying in it.

When deputies arrived on scene, the victim was still laying on the floor next to the flipped over couch complaining of rib pain. Deputies said McCarthy denied flipping the couch and said the victim did it to herself.

McCarthy was arrested and transported to Land O’ Lakes Detention Center. Reports show he had been previously arrested for battery and found guilty in 2017.

