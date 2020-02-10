Pasco Co. man arrested after punching several people while dragging dog

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man was arrested after he pushed several people while dragging his dog.

Andrew Levine, 28, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of battery, disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer and cruelty to animals after he pushed several victims while dragging his dog by the back of its neck, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies said.

Levine was observed dragging his dog by the back of its neck and picking it up off the ground, and continued to drag the dog for approximately 100 yards. According to an arrest affidavit, the dog was yelping in pain the whole time Levine was dragging it. The dog eventually was able to get away from Levine but has not been located, deputies said.

Prior to the deputies arrival, Levine was involved in a physical altercation with two victims. Levine punched one victim in the face and the other victim in the mouth, deputies said.

When law enforcement arrived Levine refused to stop walking towards his home after being told to stop several times by deputies. Levine was eventually taken into custody.

LATEST STORIES: