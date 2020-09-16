Pasco Co. K9 helps track down teens in stolen car following crash in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teens are facing numerous charges following a car crash in Wesley Chapel.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 15, K9 Corporal Tellier was driving on State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel, near Saddlebrook, when he noticed a stolen vehicle driving eastbound on State Road 54 with no lights on.

When Cpl. Tellier attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the teens did not stop and turned onto Smith Road, near the entrance to Ashley Pines and going off the road into a marshy area.

Cpl. Tellier and his partner K9 Brasko were able to chase down the two teens and take them into custody.

“It is critical to note that in the stolen vehicle featured in this video, two stolen firearms were also found,” the sheriff’s office said.

The teens face charges including vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, resisting without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.