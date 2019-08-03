Pasco Co. health department gives out vaccines for Hep A after state declares health emergency

Breaking News
Jury finds Nachtman guilty of first degree murder on both counts
Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Surgeon General is declaring a public health emergency in Florida. The cause? Hepatitis A.

“I don’t like needles at all. Even when they take my blood,” says Craig Webster after getting vaccinated for the disease.

Despite the fear of getting poked a steady line formed outside the Winghouse in New Port Richey. The Pasco County Health Department was giving out vaccinations for Hepatitis A.

“I think it’s absolutely 100% important. I mean if you care anything about yourself you just don’t know these days where you can get things,” says Sherry Weather who also was vaccinated Friday evening.

Pasco and Pinellas Counties are the highest with cases of Hep A. Florida is now under a public health emergency.

“We felt that to try to put a lid in some of the growth in it, that it made sense to do this. What this will do, it will allow us to have a different posture and work with the CDC,” says Governor Ron Desantis.

The county wants to squash the myth about Hep A and your local eatery.

“We haven’t had any documented cases of any food handler where a person has gotten secondary contact from a food worker through food or touching a plate or anything of that nature,” says Greg Crumperton with the Pasco County Health Department.

Two more mobile units will be around Saturday at the Hooters and Whiskey Joe’s in Port Richey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

