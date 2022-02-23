Pasco Co. elementary school substitute teacher accused of molesting students, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies have arrested a substitute teacher for lewd and lascivious molestation of two students.

According to deputies, Richard Berrios was a teacher at James Marlowe Elementary.

Although deputies do not believe there are additional victims, the sheriff’s office wants to ensure citizens are aware in the event anyone has additional information or believes they may be a victim as well.

Deputies ask anyone with information is asked to call the PSO Crime Tips Line 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office website.