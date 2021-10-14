Pasco Co. deputies search for man who breaks into home, undoes shorts before entering child’s room

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for a man they say broke into a home early Thursday morning in Holiday.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a man between 40 to 60 years old broke into the home located on Florida Avenue.

Deputies say the man walked into a child’s bedroom, left for a moment to undo his shorts, and then reentered the room.

The sheriff’s office says the homeowners woke up from their dog barking and saw the suspect running from the home.

The suspect appears to be between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs between 170 to 200 pounds, according to deputies. He was wearing a light-colored polo shirt, khaki shorts, black-framed prescription glasses, and has short hair.

If you have any information on this incident or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21037029.