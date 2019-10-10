Pasco Co. construction worker airlifted to hospital after saw strikes him in face

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County construction worker has been airlifted to a hospital after a saw struck him in the face, jaw, and chest.

According to officials, the accident happened in the 8300 block of Old Pasco Road.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for the latest updates.

