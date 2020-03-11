Pasco Co. construction worker arrested for sexual battery on 10-year-old girl

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County construction worker has been arrested for sexually battering a 10-year-old girl over the course of several months, deputies say.

According to Pasco County deputies, the girl said 27-year-old Justin White forced her into sex acts with him numerous times.

Deputies say White confirmed the accusations during an interview. White admitted to deputies he knew the victim was only 10 years old, the arrest report read.

Deputies say he also admitted to having pictures of the victim performing sex acts on his cell phone, all of which were taken at his home.

According to the arrest report, White told deputies he never had vaginal sex with the victim because “he did not want to take her innocence.”

White is being charged with nine counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

