Pasco Co. community holds puppy parade for 8-year-old diagnosed with cancer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second weekend in a row, Pasco County community members have come together to show support for an 8-year-old boy battling cancer.

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday at David Castle’s Odessa home with their four-legged friends, putting those paws on parade.

“It’s unbelievable, a complete blessing,” Castle’s mom, Tammy Miller, said.

Castle was diagnosed with diffuse anaplastic Wilms, which was already in stage 4 upon diagnosis in October 2019.

Last week, Miller was told by doctors that her son would only have a week or two left to live.

“It just shattered me,” Miller said. “I’m just trying to push through.”

On Jan. 31, the community came together to show their love and support to Castle and his family by doing a motorcycle, fast car and superhero drive-by.

Community members are also collecting donations for the family. You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.