Pasco Co. community gives 8-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer drive-by parade

PASCO Co., Fla. (WFLA) — Community members came together Sunday for an 8-year-old Pasco County boy who has cancer.

David Castle was diagnosed with diffuse anaplastic Wilms, which was already in stage 4 upon diagnosis in October 2019.

Castle’s mom, Tammy Miller, said doctors told her last week that her son would only have a week or two left to live.

“It just shattered me,” Miller said. “I’m just trying to push through.”

Hundreds of people rode through Castle’s neighborhood to show their love and support Sunday. They started in the Publix parking lot and then drove over together.

Yaril Alicea with Las Insoportables and Manny Ramos with Los Insoportables motorcycle clubs created the drive-by event with the help of Bringing The SON Light, who sold BBQ at the park by the family’s home. All proceeds go to the family.

“Me as a mother I have four kids, one has a heart condition, and we put ourselves in her shoes, he stole our hearts,” Alicea said. “We still believe in love and there’s people who care.”

“We’re not here for a last time, we’re here because we still believe in a powerful God and we trust God will do a miracle on his timing,” Ramos said.

David loves motorcycles, fast cars, and superheroes. Many of his favorites came out to say hello Sunday. Once people in the community found out David’s cancer was getting worse, they stepped up to the plate.



Miller said the love and support from the community is overwhelming. The community also came together to pray for him and the family Sunday.



“Thank you for the support and love,” Miller said. “It means more to our family than you’ll ever know.”

Community members are also collecting donations for the family. You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.