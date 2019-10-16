Pasco child protective investigator arrested for falsifying documents, sheriff says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office fired and arrested an employee accused of falsifying documents pertaining to child protective service investigations.

The sheriff’s office was going through ‘quality control’ measures where they randomly pull and review prior cases and found 11 instances where an employee falsified child protective investigation reports.

The sheriff’s office said Julianna Nicolaro, a 2-year employee of the sheriff’s office, didn’t thoroughly document deputy reports after child protective calls. She’s also accused of falsifying that people at the center of the child protective investigations took drug tests when they really didn’t.

The sheriff’s office went back and reviewed 200 of Nicolar’s cases to make sure nothing else fell through the cracks. The sheriff’s office is attempting to ensure that all the children are safe, all the cases are properly investigated, and the drug tests are taken.

“When you’re talking about child protective investigation, that’s not an easy position,” Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said before commending all Child Protective Investigators who do their job properly.

Nocco said he’s not sure yet why she did what she did.

“Either way, whether she says it was her work load or she was lazy, it doesn’t matter because she’s going to have to put her head down in bed tonight.”

“This is what you signed up for,” Nocco said. “If you don’t want to do it, there’s nothing wrong with saying ‘this isn’t for me, I’m just going to do something else with my life.'”

LATEST STORIES: