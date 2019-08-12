Pasco bus driver raps about safety in hilarious ‘Old Town Road’ parody video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As children in Pasco County head back to school this fall, they’ll have a catchy new song to hum along to on the bus.

“Washboard Road,” a riff of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”, is a look at a day in the life of a bus driver.

The man behind the tune, Jay Heilman told the Tampa Bay Times the song was created to describe his experiences as a bus driver and raise awareness about school bus safety.

Heilman and a group of bus drivers got together and made a music video. It shows the mirror of his bus fall off–something he says happened twice last year. The video also shows a van blow past the bus when it is stopped, which Heilman says happens at least once a day.

Although it covers some serious topics, the song is full of jokes. Heilman says he hopes to sing the song with the hundreds of elementary school riders he drives to and from school each day.

“I really like engaging with the kids,” Heilman told the newspaper. “I always remind people kids are in school for six or seven hours a day, and yes it’s important to get them to school and home safely, but we’re also the last and first face they see. That’s important … If you see a kid get on the bus with a bad mood, it is partly my job to make them smile.”

