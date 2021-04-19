Pasco boat repair business owner accused of running chop shop…again

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly running a chop shop out of his boat repair business in Hudson.

Scott Sands, the owner of Liberty Entrepreneurs, Inc., a boat repair and salvage company, is accused of stealing boat parts and selling them online. He is also accused of using both car parts and parts from his customers’ boats to fix other boats he was trying to repair.

“Those car parts could start boat fires,” said Sheriff Chris Nocco. “He could be endangering the lives of those individuals and their families being on the water, going full speed, thinking that their boat is safe.”

Nocco said several victims and some of Sands’ former employees were part of a Facebook group exposing his alleged misdeeds. They believe he defrauded more than 60 people while in Pasco County.

(Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Sands previously served time for operating a chop shop in Pinellas County. Records show he was arrested multiple times on charges such as operating a chop shop, dealing in stolen property and title certificate fraud.

“This person’s information was out there,” Nocco said, advising boat owners to do their research before falling victim to such a scheme.

According to detectives, Sands would tell his customers their boats would be repaired within three weeks, but many had to wait months to get them back.

Investigators say if he became angry with a customer, he would remove expensive parts from their boats and sell them online. Those who were late to pick up their boats soon learned their vessel had been impounded. Detectives say Sands would charge them storage fees until they could no longer afford to get their boat. Then he would place a lien on the vessel and dump it.

Detectives seized a number of boats at Sands’ property and are holding them as evidence to determine whether the engines were stolen. The boats will be released to their rightful owners once they can make that determination, authorities said.

Sands faces charges of scheme to defraud, failure to secure worker’s compensation insurance coverage, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, owner/operate/conduct chop shop and possession of a vessel with altered hull.

Online jail records show he was booked into jail on Thursday and released on $60,000 bond, before being booked again Friday and then released on a bond of $12,000.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Sands’ is asked to call detectives at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 20022049.