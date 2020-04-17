Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pasco 7-Eleven offering free gas to first responders

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local business owner is showing his appreciation for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by offering them free gas.

Steven DeMatos, the owner of Time on Target Security, is inviting first responders to get gas at a 7-Eleven in New Port Richey. He’ll pick up the tab for the first 100.

Viewers tell us DeMatos grew up in the neighborhood and wants to give back to those in the community.

The giveaway is taking place at the 7-Eleven on Seven Springs Boulevard from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday.

