Part of Little Road to be shut down due to growing depression in Pasco Co.

Pasco County

(Christine McLarty/WFLA photo)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is shutting down one lane of Little Road as a depression continues to grow in the area.

The depression was discovered in Pasco County earlier this week has now grown to 70 feet deep and forced county officials to keep a nearby roadway and a local sports bar at points this week.

The hole was 20 feet wide and 35 feet deep when it was first discovered. But as of Thursday, Pasco Emergency Management officials said it’s 37 feet wide and 70 feet deep.

 8 On Your Side obtained 3D images taken by USF geoscience researchers. For now, the county is still calling the hole a depression – not a sinkhole. According to scientists, the difference has to do with drainage.

On Thursday evening, emergency management officials reopened the popular Trinity Varsity Club.

Sheriff’s officials have not specified how long the lane would be closed or if this would effect the restaurant.

