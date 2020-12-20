Parents outraged after children’s medical records passed out in New Port Richey park

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Spring Hill parents are outraged after their children’s medical records were laid out in a public park Saturday afternoon. Since 2018, people have been fighting to get their kid’s records since the closure of Babies & Beyond.

The death of Dr. Russell Bain caused the medical records to end up in the hands of his daughter, Cortney Baine. She said she’s been overwhelmed with the documents and finding their rightful owner, which is why she set them up at James Grey Preserve to hand them out folder by folder.

“The names are at the top. Just pulling them, and like I said, having them fill out a medical release form, checking their ID, checking the date of birth, verifying everything before they walked away,” Baine said. “I don’t want to keep anyone’s records. I want everyone to have them back. So when I spoke to the health department, they told me I could set up something like this.”

News Channel 8’s Olivia Steen spoke with numerous parents off camera who were upset about this process. Many of them said parents were able to go through the boxes of folders themselves.

“I was bending down and seeing phone numbers, social security numbers,” said Jennifer Fix.

Fix told 8 On Your Side over the phone that she attended a similar set up last week at a storage facility in New Port Richey, looking for her son’s file.

“I’m going to report her because I shouldn’t have been looking through the files and at that point, I didn’t know what to do. I’m not going to do anything with the information so you don’t know who would,” she said.

A spokesperson with the New Port Richey Police Department said they’ll be looking into this. We’re also waiting to hear back from the Florida Health Department.