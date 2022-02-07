Parents express concern following band director’s arrest on sexual battery charges

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Justin Allen never had a good feeling about his 15-year old daughter’s band teacher at Fivay High School in Hudson.

“I said from day one, that guy’s a pedophile. I met him during orientation, and my God I was right,” said Allen. “As God is my witness, I said that.”

Pinellas deputies arrested 32-year old Kyle Handfield over the weekend. He’s facing three counts of sexual battery with custodial authority.

According to the arrest reports, he started communicating with the 14-year old female victim on social media and then the two began a sexual relationship. The encounters happened weekly over a year-long period, according to the reports.

The affidavits also say the encounters happened in the band room, in a portable classroom and in his car, while parked in a nearby church parking lot.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment saying it is an ongoing investigation.

The Pinellas County School District issued the following statement:

“A Pinellas County Schools staff member immediately contacted law enforcement after learning about this case. Employment records show Mr. Kyle Handfield joined the district in March 2015 as a substitute teacher. A few months later he was hired as a full-time teacher in August 2015. Mr. Handfield worked at Pinellas Park Middle School until he left the district on August 14, 2020 for a teaching position outside the district. We urge anyone to report inappropriate behavior to an adult. The safety of our students and staff is Pinellas County Schools’ top priority.”

Fivay’s principal, wrote parents a message on Facebook, informing them of the arrest:

Good afternoon, this is Jason Joens, Principal at Fivay High School, calling with an important message.

It has come to our attention that one of our teachers, Kyle Handfield, was arrested today by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Handfield has been charged with sexual battery involving a minor from Pinellas County when Mr. Handfield was a teacher there from 2017-2018. Mr. Handfield’s illegal behavior does not involve any of our students at Fivay High School. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and our school district will work with law enforcement to determine whether there has been any additional illegal or inappropriate behavior. Mr. Handfield has been our Band Director since 2020. At this time, he has been placed on administrative leave. Please be aware that, at this time we have very limited information regarding the matter. I would like to emphasize that the arrest took place in Pinellas County and that at this time there is no evidence that any of the alleged illegal behavior involved any of our Fivay students. I am sorry to have to report this information. As always, thank you for being partners in your child’s education.

Jennifer Litte’s daughter had Handfield as a teacher at Pinellas Park for several years. She had a discussion with her, following his arrest.

“It’s scary, I mean he was around her for a long time,” said Little. “I asked her if he had ever touched her or made her feel uncomfortable, if they were ever in the room alone together. She said no. He creeped her out, but that was pretty much it.”

Deputies are currently holding Handfield in jail on a $450,000 bond.