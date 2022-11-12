NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in New Port Richey on Saturday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the area of Magnolia Valley Drive and Raintree Drive.

Deputies said that according to their preliminary investigation, two adults got into an argument that ended with one person being shot. The alleged shooter has been detained.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public at this time, as everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for.