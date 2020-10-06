One person dead following shooting in Hudson, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hudson on Monday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened this evening in the Timberton subdivision.

Deputies say a 40-year-old man was shot after he confronted another man in a dispute over a woman. The man who shot the victim said that the two men were arguing and claims that the gun went off accidentally.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.