One person dead following shooting in Hudson, deputies say

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hudson on Monday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened this evening in the Timberton subdivision.

Deputies say a 40-year-old man was shot after he confronted another man in a dispute over a woman. The man who shot the victim said that the two men were arguing and claims that the gun went off accidentally.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss